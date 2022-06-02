Is It Too Late to Benefit From Amazon's Stock Split?

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set to happen. The company's shareholders recently approved a 20-for-1 stock split, and Amazon shares will begin trading at the split-adjusted price on June 6.

But one important date already has passed. I'm talking about the record date. That's the day on which shareholders must own Amazon stock in order to collect the additional shares once the split is complete. In the case of Amazon, this date was May 27.

So what happens if you buy the stock right now? Do you miss out on those extra shares?

How the split will unfold

First, we'll walk through how the Amazon operation will unfold. Shareholders who held Amazon stock through the end of trading on May 27 will see an extra 19 shares for every one share held appear in their accounts around June 3. Then, all Amazon shares will begin trading at the split adjusted price as of June 6.

Today, Amazon shares are trading for a little more than $2,400. That means that as of Monday, they probably will open at around $120.

That price may change a bit, according to the stock's performance this week. Stock splits lower the price of the individual stock as new shares enter the market, but the market value of the company remains the same. Stock splits make it easier for smaller investors to get in on stocks that, prior to the split, climbed to high levels.

Now we know that someone who bought one share of Amazon prior to May 27 will end up with 20 Amazon shares post-split. And we know that anyone who buys one share of Amazon on Monday or later will end up with only one share -- but that share will be purchased at a lower price.

What happens if you buy the stock right now?

Let's get back to our original question. What happens if you buy Amazon shares before Monday? No need to worry. You can go out and buy the stock right now or at any point before June 6 and you'll get the extra shares, and here's why.

When you buy a stock, you're buying it from someone else. That individual, as an Amazon shareholder of record on May 27, for example, has the right to those additional shares created during the split. So this right is transferred over to your account after your purchase.

That means you will indeed benefit from Amazon's stock split if you buy the stock now. What about next week? As mentioned above, you won't get an extra batch of shares when you purchase just one. But you will get a company with great growth prospects for a very reasonable price.

Today, Amazon is suffering from the same woes as many retailers -- supply chain problems and higher inflation. But the company's leading position in e-commerce and cloud computing should help it weather this storm.

Amazon shares have rarely gained overnight in the past. But it's delivered amazing long-term performance to investors who have held on for a period of years. And there's reason to believe that can happen again -- whether you buy the stock now or after the split.

