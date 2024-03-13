Is DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DRDGOLD (DRD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

DRDGOLD is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DRDGOLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DRD has returned 1.6% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This shows that DRDGOLD is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Givaudan SA (GVDNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.3%.

Over the past three months, Givaudan SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DRDGOLD belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that DRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Givaudan SA falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.5%.

DRDGOLD and Givaudan SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.