Is Box (BOX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Box (BOX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Box is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 666 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Box is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BOX has gained about 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 13.9% on average. This shows that Box is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gree (GREZF). The stock has returned 13.4% year-to-date.

For Gree, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 110% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Box belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 149 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 33% so far this year, so BOX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Gree belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 48-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved -10.2% year to date.

Box and Gree could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

