IRT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IRT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.60 per share, with $18.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.79.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IRT makes up 8.20% of the Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (Symbol: LPRE) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IRT).
In Thursday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.
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Further IRT Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.