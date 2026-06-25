IRT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 7/17/26. As a percentage of IRT's recent stock price of $16.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when IRT shares open for trading on 6/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.60 per share, with $18.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.79.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IRT makes up 8.20% of the Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (Symbol: LPRE) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IRT).

In Thursday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

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Further IRT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.