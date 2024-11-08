News & Insights

IRSA Modifies Warrant Terms After Dividend Distribution

November 08, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA has adjusted the terms of its outstanding warrants following a recent cash dividend and distribution of own shares. The adjustment has increased the shares issued per warrant from 1.3070 to 1.4818, while the warrant exercise price per new share has decreased from USD 0.3307 to USD 0.2917. These changes reflect IRSA’s strategic management of its financial instruments to benefit shareholders.

