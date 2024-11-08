IRSA Modifies Warrant Terms After Dividend Distribution

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA has adjusted the terms of its outstanding warrants following a recent cash dividend and distribution of own shares. The adjustment has increased the shares issued per warrant from 1.3070 to 1.4818, while the warrant exercise price per new share has decreased from USD 0.3307 to USD 0.2917. These changes reflect IRSA’s strategic management of its financial instruments to benefit shareholders.

For further insights into IRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.