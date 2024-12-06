News & Insights

IRSA Expands Share Base with New Warrant Exercises

December 06, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announced that warrant holders have exercised their rights, resulting in the registration of 1,404,765 new ordinary shares and an increase in the company’s total shares to 748,297,907. This exercise also generated USD 409,770 for the company, while reducing the number of outstanding warrants to 70,562,502. Investors may find interest in the company’s growing share base and liquidity enhancement.

