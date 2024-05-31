News & Insights

Stocks

IRSA Confirms Interest Payment for Series XVII Notes

May 31, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones SA has announced the upcoming interest payment for its Series XVII Notes, with a principal amount of USD 25,000,000, on June 07, 2024. The second interest installment relates to the period from March to June 2024 and totals USD 315,068.49. Noteholders as of June 06, 2024, will be eligible for the interest payment.

For further insights into IRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.