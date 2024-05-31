IRSA Confirms Interest Payment for Series XVII Notes

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones SA has announced the upcoming interest payment for its Series XVII Notes, with a principal amount of USD 25,000,000, on June 07, 2024. The second interest installment relates to the period from March to June 2024 and totals USD 315,068.49. Noteholders as of June 06, 2024, will be eligible for the interest payment.

