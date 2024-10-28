News & Insights

IRSA Announces Major Dividend and Share Distribution Plan

October 28, 2024 — 02:58 pm EDT

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announced the approval of a significant cash dividend of ARS 90 billion and the distribution of 25.7 million of its own treasury shares to its shareholders, enhancing investor returns. This move reflects the company’s strategy to reward its shareholders and optimize its capital structure.

