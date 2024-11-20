News & Insights

Ironveld PLC Greenlights Share Issuance and Expansion

November 20, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.

Ironveld PLC has announced the successful passing of all resolutions in its recent General Meeting, paving the way for a new share issuance as part of its Placing, Subscription, and Capital Reorganisation. The company will see its share capital grow to over 13.7 billion ordinary shares, which will be traded on AIM starting November 21, 2024. This development marks a significant step for Ironveld’s strategic financial maneuvers as it continues to capitalize on its high purity iron, vanadium, and titanium project in South Africa.

