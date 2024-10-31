News & Insights

Ironbark Zinc Ltd to Issue New Options

October 31, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of unlisted options, with a total of 4,180,150 options to be offered. These options will be exercisable at different prices and will expire within 18 to 36 months from the issuance date. This move could potentially attract investors seeking opportunities in the zinc sector.

