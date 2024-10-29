News & Insights

Iron Road Ltd Strengthens Cape Hardy Project with New Investments

October 29, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Iron Road Ltd (AU:IRD) has released an update.

Iron Road Ltd has secured significant financial backing from Amp Energy for its Cape Hardy project, with a non-refundable $2.5 million land deposit and a $3 million milestone payment due by the end of Q4 2024, following FIRB approval. The company is also exploring green iron opportunities through its Central Eyre Iron Project (CEIP) and has partnered with Vestas to investigate green power supply opportunities. As the global steel market recovers, Iron Road is positioning itself as a key player in high-grade iron ore supply and sustainable steel production.

