I’rom Group’s Tender Offer Advances with BXJB

November 08, 2024 — 04:53 am EST

I’rom Group Co., Ltd. (JP:2372) has released an update.

BXJB II Holding KK is progressing with its tender offer for I’rom Group Co., Ltd., despite delays in obtaining necessary Australian competition law approvals. The company now expects to complete the necessary procedures and commence the offer by the end of February 2025. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates regarding the timing of this strategic move.

