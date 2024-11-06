iRobot CFO Julie Zeiler to retire, Karian Wong to succeed

iRobot (IRBT) announced that Julie Zeiler, the company’s chief financial officer, and Russ Campanello, the company’s chief human resources officer, will retire, effective December 2. Karian Wong, iRobot’s senior vice president and principal accounting officer, will succeed Zeiler as chief financial officer, and Jules Connelly, the company’s former senior director of human resources, will succeed Campanello as chief human resources officer. As part of a planned succession, Zeiler and Campanello are expected to stay on in advisory roles through March 28, 2025. Wong has more than 25 years of auditing and accounting experience and has been with iRobot for over seven years. Connelly joined iRobot in 2017, rising to senior director of human resources in 2023.

