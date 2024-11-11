Iris Metals Delays Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has extended the voluntary suspension of its securities as it finalizes a capital raising and book-build program involving international investors. This move is part of its strategy to expand its promising lithium exploration project in South Dakota, tapping into the rich mining history and favorable US government incentives. Investors are keeping a close watch on the company’s next steps in the burgeoning battery metals market.

