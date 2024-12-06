Iris Metals Announces Expiry of Unlisted Options

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Iris Metals Limited (ASX: IR1) reminds investors that unlisted options for its shares are set to expire on January 31, 2025, with an exercise price of $1.50. This presents a potential opportunity for stakeholders to capitalize on their investments before the deadline. Interested parties should submit their option exercise forms and payments prior to the expiry.
For further insights into AU:IR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.