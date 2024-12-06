News & Insights

Iris Metals Announces Expiry of Unlisted Options

December 06, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited (ASX: IR1) reminds investors that unlisted options for its shares are set to expire on January 31, 2025, with an exercise price of $1.50. This presents a potential opportunity for stakeholders to capitalize on their investments before the deadline. Interested parties should submit their option exercise forms and payments prior to the expiry.

