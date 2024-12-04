Iris Energy Plans $300 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.

Iris Energy is planning to raise $300 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2030, aiming to fund corporate activities and manage capital. The company is employing capped call transactions to mitigate potential share dilution, a strategy that may influence the market price of its ordinary shares. This move provides investors with opportunities to hedge their investments, possibly affecting IREN’s share price trajectory.

