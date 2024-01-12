Iridium's (IRDM) Project Stardust to Advance D2D Connectivity

Iridium Communications IRDM has unveiled Project Stardust, marking the evolution of its direct-to-device (D2D) strategy through the development of a 3GPP 5G standards-based Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) service.

The solution will be integrated into Iridium's existing satellite network, which will position the company uniquely to deliver both proprietary and standardized D2D and IoT services globally. Iridium's low-Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites present a strategic opportunity for collaboration with smartphone companies, OEMs, chipmakers, mobile network operators (MNO) and IoT developers.

The company's initial NB-IoT offering is designed to support 5G NTN messaging and SOS capabilities for various consumer applications such as smartphones, tablets and cars. This service enables device manufacturers to integrate satellite connectivity into standardized devices by utilizing Iridium's globally allocated spectrum and offering a superior low-latency LEO user experience.

The Iridium satellite constellation, with its fully crosslinked LEO architecture and global L-band spectrum, offers a competitive advantage over other satellite networks. It is certified for safety of life services and stands out for its reliability and worldwide connectivity. The company is actively collaborating with D2D and IoT-focused partners to incorporate their use cases and anticipates testing to commence in 2025, with service expected in 2026.

Iridium provides weather-resilient L-band connectivity and global coverage compared to geostationary systems by leveraging its Low-Earth-Orbit satellite network. Iridium services roughly 1.7 million IoT users as of the third quarter of 2023. Over the previous five years, the company's subscriber base witnessed a 15% CAGR. Approximately 900,000 of these clients use satellite messengers and personal trackers for business, government and consumer use.

The company shares a strategic relationship with various government organizations, including military and disaster response agencies and non-governmental organizations, to provide robust, tactical, real-time voice and low-latency data command and control communications on a regular basis.

Iridium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 37.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's fall of 32%.



