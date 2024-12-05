Iridium Communications Updates Bylaws and Announces Dividend

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iridium Communications Inc. has updated its Bylaws to align with regulatory changes, enhance procedural requirements for stockholder meetings, and streamline language. Key updates include enhanced disclosure requirements, compliance with the universal proxy rules, and clarified voting procedures. Additionally, the company announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on December 31, 2024, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.

