Iridex comments on changing glaucoma reimbursement landscape

Iridex (IRIX) confirms that Local Coverage Determination) L37531, relating to Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, MIGS, was adopted as scheduled and will be effective for services performed on or after November 17, 2024. The Company has previously reported that it believes the reimbursement limitations created by the new LCD has potential to significantly increase physician interest in and use of Iridex’s advanced laser-based treatments for glaucoma. The new LCD clarifies that treatments performed using Iridex’s laser consoles and probes are not MIGS procedures, and thus, Iridex’s Cyclo G6 product family is unaffected by the new reimbursement limitations

