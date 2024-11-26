Iridex CEO Patrick Mercer Joins Board of Directors

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iridex ( (IRIX) ) has issued an update.

IRIDEX Corporation has appointed its current President and CEO, Patrick Mercer, to its board of directors, with his term extending until the 2025 annual stockholders meeting. This decision, effective immediately, sees no changes to Mercer’s existing compensation, adhering to the company’s non-employee director policy.

