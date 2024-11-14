News & Insights

iRhythm Technologies Updates Equity Incentive Plan

November 14, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Irhythm Technologies ( (IRTC) ) has shared an announcement.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has amended its 2016 Equity Incentive Plan by removing the Evergreen Provision, which allowed for automatic annual increases in shares of the company’s common stock available for issuance. This change was recommended by the Compensation and Human Capital Management Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, making no other alterations to the plan.

