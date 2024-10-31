News & Insights

iRhythm Technologies Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

October 31, 2024 — 12:22 am EDT

Irhythm Technologies ( (IRTC) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Irhythm Technologies presented to its investors.

iRhythm Technologies is a digital healthcare company that develops wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics to detect, predict, and prevent diseases, primarily focusing on cardiac monitoring solutions.

In the third quarter of 2024, iRhythm Technologies reported a significant revenue increase of 18%, reaching $147.5 million, attributed to strong demand for its Zio services and expansion into new markets. The company also achieved a gross margin improvement, reflecting operational efficiencies.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin of 68.8% and a robust cash reserve of $522 million. Strategic advancements were marked by FDA clearance for the Zio AT updates, European and Japanese market expansion, and a technology license agreement with BioIntelliSense to enhance future products. However, the company reported a net loss of $46.2 million due to increased operating expenses, notably a $32.1 million charge for in-process R&D with BioIntelliSense.

Looking ahead, iRhythm Technologies projects annual revenue growth of around 18-19% for 2024, with a focus on expanding their Zio services globally and integrating advanced multi-sensor capabilities into their product offerings. Despite current financial challenges, the company maintains a positive outlook on sustaining growth and innovation.

