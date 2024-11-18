iRhythm presents five new studies on long-term continous monitoring

iRhythm (IRTC) announced the results of five new studies presented at the American Heart Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions in Chicago, IL. The five studies span three focus areas for long-term continuous monitoring – LTCM -: patient engagement and satisfaction through digital tools and patient-centered product enhancements, evaluating arrhythmia patterns during periods of sleep and activity, and assessing the potential healthcare resource and economic impact of early arrhythmia detection in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Two studies validated the impact of digital health tools on improving patient compliance with timely device return and demonstrate the value of using patient-centric feedback to guide enhancements in the latest Zio monitor. Two studies assessed the feasibility and clinical utility of using the Zio system to monitor arrhythmias in relation to sleep and activity patterns. Preliminary findings suggest that early detection with arrhythmia monitoring devices has the combined potential to help prevent serious outcomes like stroke and heart failure and significantly reduce acute care utilization and related costs in these populations.

