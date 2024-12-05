IREIT Global Launches Green Financing Framework for Sustainability

IREIT Global (SG:UD1U) has released an update.

IREIT Global has announced the establishment of a new green financing framework, which aligns with international green bond and loan principles to advance its sustainability goals. This framework will guide the company in entering sustainable finance transactions that support its environmental objectives, such as obtaining green certifications for its assets in Europe. IREIT aims to integrate these efforts into its core business strategies, showcasing its commitment to sustainability.

