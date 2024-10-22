IRC Company Announces Rights Issue to Raise Funds

IRC (HK:1029) has released an update.

IRC Company has announced a proposed rights issue, aiming to raise approximately HK$362.1 million by offering new shares to existing shareholders at a price of HK$0.085 per share. The rights issue will be conducted on a non-underwritten basis, with no minimum subscription level, and is backed by a commitment from major shareholder Axioma Capital to take up its full entitlement. This move provides an opportunity for current investors to expand their holdings at a discounted rate.

