IQVIA Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IQVIA Hldgs, revealing an average target of $265.62, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.58% increase from the previous average price target of $264.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of IQVIA Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Dan Brennan UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $295.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $292.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $251.00 $235.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $235.00 $241.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $255.00 $275.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $270.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $275.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $292.00 $297.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $245.00 $254.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of IQVIA Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know IQVIA Hldgs Better

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IQVIA Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: IQVIA Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

