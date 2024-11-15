Ipsen’s Iqirvo Gains Ground in PBC Treatment

Ipsen (FR:IPN) has released an update.

Ipsen’s Iqirvo (elafibranor) shows promising long-term efficacy and safety in treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), with significant improvements in symptoms such as fatigue and pruritus over three years. The data, presented at the AASLD congress, bolsters Iqirvo’s potential as a leading treatment choice for PBC, having been approved in several major markets in 2024.

