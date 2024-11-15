IPS Securex Holdings Conducts Annual General Meeting

IPS Securex Holdings (SG:42N) has released an update.

IPS Securex Holdings held their Annual General Meeting on October 25, 2024, at the Singapore Island Country Club, where shareholders participated in voting on resolutions via a poll as per SGX-ST Catalist Rules. The meeting saw the appointment of Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. and Gong Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. as the polling agent and scrutineer, respectively.

