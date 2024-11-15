News & Insights

Stocks

IPS Securex Holdings Conducts Annual General Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IPS Securex Holdings (SG:42N) has released an update.

IPS Securex Holdings held their Annual General Meeting on October 25, 2024, at the Singapore Island Country Club, where shareholders participated in voting on resolutions via a poll as per SGX-ST Catalist Rules. The meeting saw the appointment of Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. and Gong Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. as the polling agent and scrutineer, respectively.

For further insights into SG:42N stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.