IPO Candidate Saronic Performs First-Ever Drone Rescue at Sea

Key Points

An uncrewed Saronic Corsair drone rescued two downed fliers in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

The U.S. Navy is experimenting with how to use Saronic's Corsair.

Saronic just finished construction of an even larger drone boat -- the Marauder -- in under one year.

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As this article is being written, the future's still uncertain -- but probably, the U.S. and Iran signed a peace deal on Friday, ending an on-again, off-again conflict that has dragged on for nearly four months.

This Iran war included several "firsts," including the first mass use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by the United States against a foreign adversary, the first concerted effort to sink the entire Iranian navy, and the first time the U.S. has imposed a comprehensive naval blockade over the commerce of a foreign nation this century. And just before the conflict ended, we saw one more first: the first-ever use of an uncrewed naval drone to rescue downed pilots at sea.

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The defense company that facilitated that final mission is one you've read about here before. Its name is Saronic -- and I think there's an excellent chance it will eventually have an IPO.

Saronic to the rescue

On June 8, an American AH-64 Apache helicopter defending shipping over the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an Iranian Shahed drone midair and crashed into the sea. Two crew members survived the crash and were left floating in the Strait for two hours until rescued. When help finally arrived, though, it wasn't in the form of a U.S. Navy destroyer braving hostile fire coming to the rescue.

Instead, the Navy dispatched Saronic's Corsair, a 24-foot-long autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) allocated to the U.S. 5th Fleet's Task Force 59 (for unmanned systems and artificial intelligence), to pick up the downed fliers. The crew members were rescued -- with no risk to the rescuers.

What's next for Saronic

Saronic's Corsair instantly became the most famous of the 23 different autonomous systems that Task Force 59 is trying out. It's the smallest of Saronic's offerings but is nonetheless capable of traveling 1,000 nautical miles without refueling -- at speeds of 35 knots or better -- while carrying a 1,000-lb payload.

Saronic has already built 300 of them -- and says it can build 1,000 or more annually if the Navy needs them. What may get investors even more excited, though, is the company's (currently) largest ASV, the "Marauder."

Measuring 180 feet stem to stern, with a top speed of 25 knots and a range up to 5,400 nautical miles, the prospects for the Navy buying larger, more expensive Marauders from Saronic got a boost after Corsair's success in the Persian Gulf. Much larger than the Corsair, a Marauder can carry up to 150 metric tons of payload -- making it a potential weapons platform of real value to the Navy in a conflict.

What's more, in a post last month, Saronic boasted that it took the company less than one year to design, build, and launch its first Marauder.

Built for long-range autonomous operations across defense & commercial missions, Marauder combines endurance, payload flexibility, & scalable production. With multiple hulls underway in Franklin, LA, we're bringing new production capacity online at a pace not seen in generations.... -- Saronic (@Saronic) May 29, 2026

That's roughly one-tenth the time it's expected to take the Navy to design and finally build its last Constellation frigate, for example.

Now investors may just wonder if Saronic can have an IPO that fast!

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