Markets
AAPL

IPhone 18 Pro Rumored To Feature Larger Camera Bump For Advanced Imaging Upgrades

June 18, 2026 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - It looks like the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will keep the same general size as the previous models, but they might have a noticeably larger camera module, which could make the back of the phones a bit thicker.

Recent reports claim that the thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, including the camera setup, might rise to around 13.77mm, up from 12.92mm in the last version. This increase is mainly due to bigger camera components instead of the phone itself getting thicker.

The upgraded camera system is rumored to feature a new 48-megapixel ultra-large main image sensor, along with a variable-aperture camera. This new lens would let in different amounts of light, helping to take better photos in various lighting situations.

On top of the improved main camera, there are whispers that Apple is also enhancing the telephoto lens, which could further bulk up the camera housing.

Over the years, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has consistently increased the size of iPhone cameras to boost image quality, low-light performance, and zoom features.

As of now, Apple hasn't officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro series or confirmed any of these specs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.