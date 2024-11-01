iPhone 17 to use Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s N7 process, Kuo says

Apple (AAPL) plans to use its own Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s (TSM) N7 process and with Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 17 lineup, reducing its reliance on Broadcom (AVGO), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Apple expects to move nearly all products to in-house Wi-Fi chips within about three years. This move will reduce costs and enhance Apple’s ecosystem integration advantages,” Kuo said.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Apple Q1 revenue outlook below sell-side consensus, says JPMorgan
- Apple price target lowered to $184 from $186 at Barclays
- Apple Achieves Record Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Apple CEO Cook says FX helped China revenue, which was flat in Q4
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.