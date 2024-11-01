News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

iPhone 17 to use Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s N7 process, Kuo says

November 01, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Apple (AAPL) plans to use its own Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s (TSM) N7 process and with Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 17 lineup, reducing its reliance on Broadcom (AVGO), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Apple expects to move nearly all products to in-house Wi-Fi chips within about three years. This move will reduce costs and enhance Apple’s ecosystem integration advantages,” Kuo said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AVGO
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.