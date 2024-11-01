iPhone 17 to use Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s N7 process, Kuo says

Apple (AAPL) plans to use its own Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s (TSM) N7 process and with Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 17 lineup, reducing its reliance on Broadcom (AVGO), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Apple expects to move nearly all products to in-house Wi-Fi chips within about three years. This move will reduce costs and enhance Apple’s ecosystem integration advantages,” Kuo said.

