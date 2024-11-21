News & Insights

IPH Ltd. CEO Sells Shares, Retains Major Stake

November 21, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

IPH Limited’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Blattman, has sold 90,000 shares to address personal tax obligations but remains the company’s largest individual shareholder with over 2 million shares and substantial performance rights. This move was approved by the company and took place in accordance with their Share Trading Policy.

