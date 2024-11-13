News & Insights

Stocks

IPH Limited Faces Shareholder ‘First Strike’ on Pay

November 13, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

IPH Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions pass, though a significant ‘first strike’ was noted against the adoption of the FY24 Remuneration Report as over 25% of votes were against it. The meeting’s outcomes reflect ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation practices.

For further insights into AU:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.