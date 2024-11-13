IPH Limited Faces Shareholder ‘First Strike’ on Pay

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.
IPH Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions pass, though a significant ‘first strike’ was noted against the adoption of the FY24 Remuneration Report as over 25% of votes were against it. The meeting’s outcomes reflect ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation practices.
