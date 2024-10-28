Iperionx Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Ltd has seen a shift in its substantial holdings, as The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its associated groups now control 14.87% of the voting power, down from a previous 16.79%. This change reflects a decrease in their influence over Iperionx, offering a potential insight into shifting dynamics within the company’s shareholder base.

