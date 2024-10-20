News & Insights

Stocks

Iperionx Limited to Issue New Shares on ASX

October 20, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Iperionx Limited has announced a new issue of up to 31,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to take place on October 25, 2024. This move is part of a placement or similar issuance strategy, potentially influencing the company’s stock activity on the ASX. Investors in financial markets may want to keep an eye on this development for potential impacts on Iperionx’s market performance.

