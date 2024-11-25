IPD Group Reports Record FY24 Results and Growth

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

IPD Group has reported a remarkable financial performance for FY24, with revenue soaring 28% and net profit after tax climbing 44.7% compared to the previous year, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company successfully raised $65 million and established a $40 million debt facility to fund its largest acquisition of CMI Operations, ending the year with a strong balance sheet and a modest net debt position. Shareholders benefited from a 16.1% increase in dividends, highlighting IPD Group’s commitment to delivering value amid global megatrends in electrification and decarbonisation.

