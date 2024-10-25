IPD Group Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

IPD Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, at its Sydney office, with a live webcast option available for shareholders who cannot attend in person. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes and questions in advance, as real-time interaction is not possible during the webcast. Voting is crucial as it impacts shareholder holdings, and proxies must be submitted at least 48 hours before the meeting.

For further insights into AU:IPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.