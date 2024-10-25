News & Insights

IPD Group Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 25, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

IPD Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, at its Sydney office, with a live webcast option available for shareholders who cannot attend in person. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes and questions in advance, as real-time interaction is not possible during the webcast. Voting is crucial as it impacts shareholder holdings, and proxies must be submitted at least 48 hours before the meeting.

