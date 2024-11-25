IPD Group Highlights Investment Caution at 2024 AGM

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

IPD Group Ltd, a key player in the Australian electrical market, held its 2024 AGM where it emphasized the importance of independent advice for investment decisions, highlighting that past performance is not indicative of future outcomes. The company cautioned investors about the uncertainties and risks associated with forward-looking statements, advising against relying solely on their projections.

