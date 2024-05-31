News & Insights

IP Group Advances Share Buyback Program

May 31, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 78,573 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 54.30 to 54.80 GBp, with a volume weighted average price of 54.5309 GBp, as part of their ongoing buyback program announced in December 2023. The shares bought back will be held in treasury, which after the transaction results in 1,029,457,373 ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation. Further announcements are expected as the buyback program continues.

