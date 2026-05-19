IP Boosts Footprint With Converting Facility Acquisition in Dover

International Paper Company IP announced the acquisition of Delmarva Corrugated Packaging in Dover, DE. The transaction is set to expand International Paper’s footprint across the expanding East Coast market. This initiative is part of IP’s strategy to maximize value creation for its customers and shareholders.



IP will gain from the Dover facility's strong customer base and strategic location, which will aid the company’s capabilities and boost its capacity to produce the highest-quality sustainable packaging solutions.

IP’s Focus on Growth

In 2025, International Paper went through a transformation to simplify its portfolio, sharpen its regional focus and boost earnings. This included the integration of the DS Smith acquisition that was completed in January 2025. The move created a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, focusing on the North America and EMEA markets.



International Paper offers a stronger portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, and enhanced offerings, innovation and geographic presence. By the end of 2025, the company executed approximately $710 million in full run-rate cost-out actions, including synergy benefits attributable to the DS Smith combination.



The company had earlier announced plans to separate its PS North America and PS EMEA operations into two independent, publicly traded companies. The transaction is intended to create two scaled regional leaders in packaging solutions, each supported by dedicated management teams, distinct business models and attractive financial profiles.

International Paper’s Q1 Performance

IP posted adjusted operating earnings of 15 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 18 cents by 16.7%. The figure declined 11.8% from earnings of 17 cents a year ago.

Net sales were $5.97 billion, rising 13.4% year over year but missing the consensus mark of $6.05 billion by 1.2%.

IP Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 37.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.2% decline. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have rallied 41.4% and 30.5%, respectively.

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International Paper’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and APD and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 201% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current-year earnings is pegged at $13.20 per share, indicating a 9.7% year-over-year rise. APD has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%. Air Products and Chemicals’ shares have gained 8.6% so far this year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 141% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.