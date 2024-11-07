Iovance Biotherapeutics reports Q3 EPS (28c), consensus (30c)

Reports Q3 revenue $58.56M, consensus $53.81M. Frederick Vogt, Ph.D., J.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance, stated, “Iovance is executing a successful U.S. commercial launch of Amtagvi(TM) for patients with previously treated advanced melanoma. Robust demand for Amtagvi and Proleukin(R) continues to grow as our expanding network of authorized treatment centers (ATCs) and outreach to community oncologists broaden the utilization of Amtagvi, driving a higher volume of patient referrals. Demand trends are expected to accelerate growth throughout the remainder of the year and over the following years. As such, we are actively pursuing additional regulatory approvals to expand our commercial footprint, driving growth beyond the U.S. into new markets with a high prevalence of advanced melanoma. As a fully integrated company, Iovance is well positioned to remain the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering current and future generations of TIL cell therapy for patients with cancer.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IOVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.