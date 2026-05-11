Markets
IONZ

IONZ Crowded With Sellers

May 11, 2026 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF (Symbol: IONZ) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $3.165 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 76.7. A bullish investor could look at IONZ's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IONZ's low point in its 52 week range is $3.165 per share, with $137.7114 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.51. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ shares are currently trading off about 32.3% on the day.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ 1 Year Performance Chart

Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.

Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 Invest Help
 Institutional Holders of ICHR
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Invest Help-> Institutional Holders of ICHR-> Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IONZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.