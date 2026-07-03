IonQ vs. Quantum Computing Inc.: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

IonQ has established major commercial partnerships with global cloud providers and a significant revenue base relative to industry peers.

Quantum Computing Inc. focuses on a unique photonics-based architecture and is expanding its manufacturing through recent acquisitions.

As the quantum hardware race intensifies, which of these speculative technology plays is the better fit for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Investors seeking exposure to the next generation of computing face a choice between two distinct hardware philosophies represented by IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) in this rapidly evolving market.

While both companies aim to achieve quantum advantage, they rely on different scientific approaches and business models to capture market share. This comparison examines their fiscal year 2025 performance and 2026 outlook to help you decide which stock offers a more balanced risk-reward profile.

The case for IonQ

IonQ utilizes a trapped-ion approach to build its systems, selling access to its hardware through major cloud platforms. Within the broader landscape of tech stocks, the company differentiates itself through partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft. The company is also pursuing inorganic growth, recently moving to acquire SkyWater Technologies to secure its semiconductor supply chain.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $130.0 million, representing growth of 201.9% compared to the prior year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of $510.4 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which measures total debt against shareholder equity, was zero, indicating no meaningful debt. The current ratio, a measure of a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was 15.5x. Free cash flow for the year was negative $299.6 million, which represents cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc., which refers to itself as QCi, focuses on quantum optics and integrated photonics, providing accessible machines and foundry services. The company relies primarily on Amazon Web Services for the cloud-based delivery of its products to various high-performance computing markets. Recent acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor and NHanced Semiconductors have expanded its internal production capabilities and technical footprint.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of $682,000, which was an increase of 82.8% over the previous fiscal year. Its net loss for the year was $18.7 million, resulting in a negative net margin of 2,738.1%. This net margin reflects the total loss as a percentage of total revenue for the period.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of zero. Its current ratio was 102.4x, indicating a high level of liquidity relative to its current liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was negative $37 million, reflecting the ongoing costs of scaling its optical chip manufacturing and architecture.

Risk profile comparison

IonQ faces significant regulatory hurdles, as the pending $1.8 billion SkyWater acquisition remains subject to federal antitrust scrutiny. The company also contends with intense competitive pressure from Microsoft and other well-capitalized tech giants that could render its trapped-ion systems obsolete. High short interest, which was 22% in early 2026, and persistent operating losses contribute to significant price volatility and long-term financial uncertainty.

Quantum Computing Inc. faces risks regarding its financial viability, as it has a history of accumulated deficits and insufficient revenue to cover its operating expenses. The company also deals with supply chain geopolitics, as much of its component sourcing is concentrated in East Asia. Integrating newly acquired entities like Luminar Semiconductor presents execution risks that could divert management attention from the primary goal of scaling its manufacturing technology.

Valuation comparison

IonQ offers a significantly lower revenue multiple than its peer, while QCi is currently the only one of the two with a positive multiple for future earnings estimates.

Metric IonQ Quantum Computing Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 17.1x 357.0x P/S ratio 147.6x 1887.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The quantum computing sector holds the promise of the next big technological revolution, since quantum computers are far more powerful than today’s supercomputers. Investing in IonQ and QCi provides exposure to this up-and-coming field.

In deciding between these two, the stock to buy is IonQ. It has consistently produced year-over-year revenue growth since becoming a public company in 2021. This demonstrates its ion-based quantum computers are capturing customers.

QCi has struggled to attain meaningful revenue, as its 2025 sales of only $682,000 illustrates. That finally seemed to change in Q1 with revenue of $3.7 million compared to just $39,000 in the previous year. However, that impressive growth was a result primarily of its Luminar Semiconductor acquisition. Consequently, the company’s ability to attract customers to its photonic-based quantum approach remains questionable.

At this early stage in the quantum computing industry’s growth, the technology capable of acquiring customers is the one to invest in. That’s why I bought shares in IonQ and believe it is the better choice.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, IonQ, Microsoft, and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.