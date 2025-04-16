Markets
IONQ

IonQ Signs MoU With Intellian Technologies

April 16, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - IonQ (IONQ) Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intellian Technologies, Inc., a provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, to explore how secure quantum networking can transform satellite communications.

Intellian is a satellite and marine radio, terminal and antenna company headquartered in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

"IonQ has grown and prospered due to its commitment to global partnerships. We look forward to working together with Intellian to innovate and discover how quantum networking technologies can secure free communications," said Niccolo de Masi, President & CEO of IonQ. "South Korea has been a vital partner in the advancement of quantum computing and our longstanding engagement with partners in the region reflects our shared commitment to innovation."

