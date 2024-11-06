News & Insights

IonQ to Acquire Qubitekk

November 06, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

IonQ (IONQ) announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the operating assets of Qubitekk, Inc., a leading Vista, CA-based quantum networking company. As part of the transaction, the Qubitekk team will join IonQ to further enhance IonQ’s leading position in the quantum networking industry. IonQ anticipates closing the acquisition within the next six months, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Quantum networks are expected to become essential infrastructure, enabling critical applications especially in the defense, finance, and energy sectors. The technology enables multiple nodes to communicate via entangled qubits, offering ultra-secure communications, precise timing synchronization, a foundation for distributed quantum computing, and a transport layer for quantum sensing. Having designed and deployed the nation’s first commercially available quantum network in Chattanooga Tennessee, the EPB Quantum Network, Qubitekk has distinctive acumen in the quantum networking category.

