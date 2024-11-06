Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (95c), consensus ($1.16)

Reports Q3 revenue $134M, consensus $130.13M. “Today, we stand on the cusp of a new era for Ionis, with our first co-commercialization launch proceeding well with WAINUA, our first planned independent launch fast approaching and continued strong progress across our rich pipeline. With an upcoming December FDA action date, we are ready to independently bring olezarsen to people with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a serious rare disease with no approved treatments in the U.S. We are similarly well positioned for our second independent launch for donidalorsen, which we believe could become a preferred treatment choice for people with hereditary angioedema, with an FDA action date of August 21, 2025,” said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. “In parallel, we are making great progress across the rest of our rich Phase 3 pipeline. We expect Phase 3 results supporting olezarsen’s second indication in severe hypertriglyceridemia and pelacarsen in Lp(a)-driven cardiovascular disease next year, as well as Phase 3 results supporting eplontersen’s second indication in ATTR cardiomyopathy in the second half of 2026. We are also advancing our next wave of potentially transformational wholly owned medicines, including ION582 for Angelman syndrome, which we expect to enter Phase 3 development in the first half of next year following our positive end of Phase 2 discussion with the FDA. Our recent achievements, together with our advancing and expanding pipeline, position Ionis to deliver on our goal to bring a steady cadence of transformational medicines to people with serious diseases.”

