News & Insights

Stocks

Ionis Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $77 from $82 at Wells Fargo

November 07, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to $77 from $82 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees WAINUA’s momentum in ATTR-PN as indicative of patient preference in the new-to-therapy segment, and believes it bodes well for future ATTR-CM performance. Wells also notes near-term catalysts in FCS/HAE PDUFA/launch, and sHTG/Lp(a) Phase 3 data.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IONS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.