Ionis Pharmaceuticals announces CHMP recommends approval for Wainzua

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced that Ionis’ and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Wainzua has been recommended for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, in the European Union, or EU, for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy, commonly referred to as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. If approved by the European Commission, Wainzua will be the only approved medicine in the EU for the treatment of ATTRv-PN that can be self-administered monthly via an auto-injector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IONS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.