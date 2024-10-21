News & Insights

Ionis Pharmaceuticals announces CHMP recommends approval for Wainzua

October 21, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced that Ionis’ and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Wainzua has been recommended for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, in the European Union, or EU, for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy, commonly referred to as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. If approved by the European Commission, Wainzua will be the only approved medicine in the EU for the treatment of ATTRv-PN that can be self-administered monthly via an auto-injector.

