News & Insights

Stocks

Ionic Rare Earths Unveils Promising UK Magnet Recycling Facility

November 17, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has completed a positive feasibility study for a rare earth oxide manufacturing facility in Belfast, UK, highlighting strong financial returns and environmental sustainability. The project, backed by the UK Government, showcases a net present value of $502 million and an internal rate of return of 43.6%, with a capital payback period of 2.4 years. This initiative positions Ionic Technologies as a leader in the sustainable recycling of rare earth magnets, aiming to bolster the UK and European supply chain amid the global net-zero transition.

For further insights into AU:IXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.