Ionic Rare Earths Reports Progress in Uganda and UK

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited updates its shareholders on the company’s progress, highlighting ongoing activities at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda and technology development at Ionic Technologies in the UK. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainably sourcing essential materials for the new economy, underscoring its potential to impact the rare earths market. Investors are advised to consider the speculative nature of investing in Ionic Rare Earths Limited, given the inherent risks and uncertainties.

